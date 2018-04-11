Air Force mission set for launch Saturday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a payload for the U.S. Air Force is set to launch Saturday evening from Cape Canaveral.

Atlas V will launch the Air Force Space Command's AFSPC-11 mission into space. The four-hour window opens at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Air Force Weather officials are predicting an 80 percent chance of good launch conditions at the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41. If the launch delays to Sunday, conditions worsen to 30 percent. Lightning, clouds and ground winds will be a problem Sunday, the forecast shows.

The Air Force mission was previously scheduled to launch in December and officials delayed liftoff until April.

The Atlas V will launch down range from a SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to lift off Monday carrying NASA's planet-hunting spacecraft TESS.

In May, ULA will launch NASA's next robotic mission to Mars from California. Mars Insight is scheduled to blast off for the Red Planet on May 5 between 7:05 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. ET.

