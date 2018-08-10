Alarm reminder: NASA's spacecraft is launching to the sun (super) early Saturday

Parker Solar Probe is mounted atop its third stage rocket motor with one half of the 62.7-foot tall fairing that will encapsulate it. The spacecraft will launch Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from Space Launch Complex 37 on a United Launch Alliance…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This is your reminder to set your alarm clock for early Saturday morning to get up and get outside in time to see United Launch Alliance launch NASA’s Parker Solar Probe spacecraft that will study the sun.

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station sometime during a 65-minute window beginning at 3:33 a.m.

Air Force weather officials are predicting good launch conditions Saturday morning before sunrise with a 70 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch window. Cloud cover is the main concern for a weather-related delay.

The solar spacecraft will collect data with a suite of instruments designed to help our understanding of solar winds, their impacts on Earth as well as survey the outer corona, where solar wind is produced.

It’s important to learn as much as possible about the sun and how it produces space weather because Earth is inside the atmosphere of the sun. The data is expected to help space weather prediction which can cause problems here on Earth and with satellites.

“It’s a spacecraft loaded with technological breakthroughs that will solve many of the largest mysteries about our star, including finding out why the sun’s corona is so much hotter than its surface,” said mission scientist Nicola Fox, with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

If you happen to be outside –in the dark-- waiting for liftoff, try to spot a few meteors. The Perseid Meteor shower doesn’t peak until after 10 p.m. on Saturday, but the predawn hours are best for spotting meteors.

Post-launch, the Parker Solar Probe will be on unusual trajectory because it’s headed toward the sun, getting as close as 3.83 million miles from its surface. For perspective, Earth is about 93 million miles from the center of our solar system. The closest planet to the Sun, Mercury, is still 29 million miles away.

Before arriving at the sun, Parker will make seven Venus flybys in seven years, using the planet’s gravity to get closer to the sun with each flyby. It’s expected to make the first Venus pass at the end of September.

When the spacecraft is closest to the sun in its orbit, this is known as perihelion. The spacecraft will reach perihelion 24 times during its mission.

The spacecraft will be moving at 43,000 mph when it nears the sun’s surface. That’s about 125 miles per second.

Parker's final trip around the sun will be in 2025.

Spacecraft built to withstand extreme temperatures

To protect the suite of science instruments designed to unlock answers about the solar corona and solar wind, Parker is a compact, but strong spacecraft.

Guarding the spacecraft and its four instruments against temperatures, reaching 2,500 degrees, is a 4.5-inch thick carbon-composite shield.

Parker’s solar panels are also able to retract and extend as it flies toward or away from the sun, to keep the science suite protected.

Who is Parker?

The Parker Solar Probe is the first spacecraft named after a living person, Eugene Parker, a University of Chicago astronomy and astrophysics professor emeritus whose 1958 research changed what we know about the sun. Parker’s theory of solar wind, created by charged particles from the sun, was later proven with data from NASA’s Mariner 2 mission to Venus.

The solar spacecraft mission exists because of his work in heliophysics, the study of the sun.

After NASA announced the spacecraft would be named after him, Park said he is looking forward to seeing the science form the mission going to a region of space never before explored.

“I’m sure that there will be some surprises,” Parker said. “There always are.”

