Bad weather could delay SpaceX cargo resupply launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It’s July in Florida, which means the daily afternoon storms don’t always make for the best launch weather. SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday evening from Kennedy Space Center with a load of supplies, experiments and Nickelodeon slime for the International Space Station.



A dissipating tropical depression off Cape Canaveral won’t impact Wednesday's instantaneous launch window at 6:24 p.m. however strong storms moving across the southeast U.S. are producing some afternoon thunderstorms across Florida.



Air Force weather officials are currently predicting a 70 percent chance the launch could delay due to weather. The primary concern around liftoff time will be cloud cover and lightning near Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.



“Today, we have winds that will concentrate the majority of today’s showers and thunderstorms near the spaceport,” said Will Ulrich, launch weather officer for the U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing. “I wish I had some better news, but hopefully we can find a gap in today’s showers and thunderstorms.”



This launch will mark the 18th commercial resupply service mission for SpaceX to the International Space Station. The Dragon cargo craft is marked with two space station stamps from its previous deliveries to the ISS and a marker in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.



Crew Dragon is packed with 5,000 pounds of science investigations, supplies and equipment for the space station, including a new International Docking Adapter that will be installed on the Harmony module and provides a second docking port for commercial crew spacecraft.

Science experiments make up more than 2,600 pounds of the payload in the cargo capsule, including experiments to develop materials for better tire performance and a platform for the printing of biological tissues on the space station.

Nickelodeon's green slime is also on board this space station supply run for STEM education, according to the children's television network.

We're sending slime where it's never gone before, to the International Space Station! But first... 🚀 @ISS_CASIS pic.twitter.com/Ya7uNPwbGV — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 19, 2019

"We're going to slime a couple of astronauts and put it through a couple demonstrations," said Andrew Machles, a vice president of public affairs at Viacom, which owns Nickelodeon.

Maches told CNN Business the astronauts will capture video of how the slime moves in microgravity, and the material will be used to develop a STEM curriculum for students.



The Falcon 9 booster has also previously launched on a mission to the ISS. The flight-proven booster launched the last supply load to the space station about a month ago, according to SpaceX.



SpaceX plans to recover this rocket booster again with a landing back at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.



When the booster comes in faster than the speed of sound for a controlled landing, it's possible people in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole and Volusia counties may hear one or more sonic booms.



Weather plays a big factor in just how loud and intense a sonic boom can sound, as well as how far the sound can travel. Read more about how weather impacts your sonic boom experience here.



SpaceX and NASA will stream the countdown and launch. Watch the launch live on ClickOrlando.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.