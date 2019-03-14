Delta IV rocket to launch Air Force communication satellite Friday

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV booster that will launch the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM mission for the U.S. Air Force rolls to Space Launch Complex-37 before going vertical in preparation for launch. (Photo credit: United Launch Alliance)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The second rocket to rumble Florida's Space Coast this year is scheduled for a Friday evening lift off and the weather is looking all right.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket will launch Friday with the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM, or WGS-10, satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

What is the payload? The communications satellite will mark the 10th for the U.S. military's Wideband Global SATCOM constellation, all launched by ULA. The first satellite, built by Boeing, launched in 2007.

Two more satellites are expected to be added to the WGS system however negotiations between Boeing and the Air Force have stalled the satellites.

The satellite configuration doesn't only benefit the U.S. Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and New Zealand have also partially financed the program in exchange for global communications services, according to the Air Force.

When is the launch? The Delta IV is set to blast off Friday between 6:56 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 37.

Sunset is set for 7:31 p.m. on Friday which could make for a beautiful background for a rocket launch.

How's the weather? Air Force weather officials are predicting a 70 percent chance of 'Go' launch conditions during the 129 minute window. Cloud cover is the primary concern.

What else you should know about this launch:

The Delta IV launching Friday will be in the medium configuration of the rocket. The configuration features a hydrogen-fueled booster, four solid rocket motors and a Delta Cryogenic Second Stage. All previous WGS launches were also the same configuration.

It will mark ULA's second launch of the year, a Delta IV Heavy rocket launched a national defense for the National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Jan. 19.

On the East Coast, ULA's liftoff marks the second of the year following SpaceX's test flight of its human-rated Crew Dragon capsule.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.