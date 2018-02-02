Falcon Heavy launch could draw 100,000 to Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The Falcon Heavy is perhaps the most anticipated rocket launch in recent memory.

The maiden flight of the world's most powerful rocket, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy, is expected Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with a three-hour launch window at NASA's Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A.



"We haven't seen this level of excitement in a long time. And it's encouraging because it brings out the kid in everybody because it's rockets," Dale Ketcham, of Space Florida, said. "I'm going to be ready well in advance."



The Falcon Heavy's 5,000,000 pounds of thrust would be the greatest blast since the space shuttle.

Ketcham told News 6 that kind of attraction may draw upward of 100,000 people.



The Space Center's visitor complex is requiring all guests to buy tickets before Tuesday.

Most are sold out. Prices range from $35 to $195.



"Marketing tickets to watch the launch is symptomatic of the fact that this is a business but that's not a bad thing. This is America, that's what we do," Ketcham said.



Those looking for a free view can start with advice from Elon Musk. The billionaire CEO recommends watching from Titusville's causeways.



Another popular vantage point is Space View Park.



Enthusiast Robert Kania is going to Port Canaveral.



"This one coming up Tuesday's going to be a big one. It's going to be worth coming to see," Kania said.



Arguably the best view for the public is the Canaveral National Seashore and Playalinda Beach.



Park officials told News 6 Friday that both parks will be open.



What's at risk should the Falcon Heavy launch fail as Musk has said in the past that it could?

"A lot of money out of Elon's pocket," Ketchum said. "But he did guarantee it will be a spectacular one way or another."



