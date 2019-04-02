Falcon Heavy launch expected to boost traffic this weekend

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on February 6, 2018 in Cape Canaveral.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Falcon Heavy will launch as soon as this Sunday from Kennedy Space Center a little more than a year after the rocket first blasted off from the same pad on a successful test flight.

SpaceX plans to send up a communication satellite for Saudi Arabia’s Arabsat from Pad 39A. The company is targeting Sunday between 6:36 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. for liftoff.

After launching with the help of 27 Merlin engines, the rocket's three boosters will return for a landing attempt.

The two side boosters will land at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1 and the core will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. During the maiden flight, the third booster missed the drone ship but the side boosters successfully separated and returned to Cape Canaveral in tadem.

The Feb. 6, 2018 test flight was a big deal on the Space Coast. More than 100,000 people came out to watch the 20-story-tall rocket's ascent.



Kennedy Space Center officials are also predicting heavy traffic near the Visitor Complex and at popular launch viewing locations for the second launch of Falcon Heavy.

Kennedy Space Center Protective Services officers will be enforcing restricted access around the launch attempt.



Tickets to watch the launch are still available through the Visitor Complex website starting at $75 a person. Ticket holders should be prepared to show their ticket information to security officers.



If you are traveling to Brevard or Volusia counties to watch the launch here are some road closures and restrictions to be aware of, per the Kennedy Space Center.



Restricted access for launch ticket holders and authorized personnel only:

NASA Causeway between U.S. 1 and Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Center

State Road 3 from Gate 2 News Media Pass and Identification Building to NASA Causeway, including Space Commerce Way will be closed to unauthorized vehicles

Closed to all traffic: The A. Max Brewer Causeway bridge on S.R. 406 in Titusville east to Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore will be restricted to all motor vehicle traffic.

Open until capacity: State Road 3 North at U.S. 1 in Volusia County, south to Playalinda Beach will be open to all motor vehicle traffic until capacity is reached, or at 5:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.