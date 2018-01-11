KSC Visitor Complex remembers NASA astronaut John Young

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex held a remembrance ceremony Thursday for the late astronaut John Young.

Young, who was one of NASA's most-experienced astronauts, died Saturday. He was 87.

Young, who grew up in Orlando, was the agency’s only astronaut to pilot four different spacecraft: Gemini, two Apollo modules and the space shuttle. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

Thursday’s ceremony started at noon outside the Heroes and Legends Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana and former NASA astronaut John McBride spoke at the event.

