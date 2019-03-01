LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX hours away from first Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are vertical at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Friday, March 1, 2019 ahead of a 2:49 a.m. March 2. (Image: SpaceX)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - It's launch day for SpaceX at NASA's Kennedy Space Center as Elon Musk's company gets one step closer to launching astronauts from U.S. soil.

The Falcon 9 rocket and the human-rated Crew Dragon spacecraft are vertical on the launchpad 39A, the same historic pad where three astronauts launched to the moon almost 50 years ago.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday at 2:49 a.m., and Air Force weather officials are currently predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

SpaceX also plans to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean about 10 minutes after launch. The booster used for the first Crew Dragon launch has not previously flown.

If you are still deciding where to watch the early-morning launch, click here for a few ideas and a map.

It's the first time a commercial company will launch an astronaut-ready spacecraft to the International Space Station, and if the test flight goes well it will pave the way for the first launch with astronauts from the U.S. in eight years.

While there won't be astronauts on this Demo-1 test flight, there will be a mannequin, named Ripley, for Sigourney Weaver's character in "Alien," Ellen Ripley. The mannequin will be wearing a sleek black-and-white SpaceX spacesuit and sensors to monitor what live astronauts will experience during launch.

Follow updates below throughout the day from the News 6 launch coverage team:

9:30 a.m.-- Last chance to see Falcon 9 before launch

News 6 photographer Jeff Segers is heading out to launchpad 39A to photograph the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon for the last time before it launches.

The News 6 launch coverage team is ready for the first Crew Dragon launch on March 2. The countdown begins at 11:49 p.m March 1. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

9:45 a.m. -- Ripley's View

By Emilee Speck/ News 6 and ClickOrlando.com

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a photo from inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft Thursday night showing Ripley, the mannequin, strapped into its launch seat and ready for launch.

When NASA astronauts launch, possibly as soon as July, they will be able to look through two circular windows at the front of the capsule.

Musk said in a tweet SpaceX will share video from Ripley's point of view during the flight.

11:15 a.m. -- Launch viewing spots prepare for crowds

By Amanda Castro/News 6

Tourists visiting Cape Canaveral's Jetty Park are also preparing for the historic launch. Many are camping in RVs and planning to wake up early to watch.

"We get the best view," said Effie Moore, of Canada.

Moore said they're located in a prime spot to witness the launch.

"We're front and center, so chairs are going out and it's going to be awesome," she said.

Tourist Richard Goodman said he is going to set an alarm to make sure he wakes up in time to watch the overnight launch. He said it's exciting to know if the launch goes well, then the capsule could take a crewed mission to the ISS by this summer, which hasn't happened since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

"It's good to see our country doing this stuff again," Goodman said.

Jetty Park officials said they are already getting calls from visitors asking when they should arrive. Large crowds are expected and visitors are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot.

