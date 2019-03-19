NASA's spacecraft navigates around asteroid better than GPS on your smart phone

This view of asteroid Bennu ejecting particles from its surface on Jan. 19, 2019 was created by combining two images taken by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin)

NASA's spacecraft orbiting an ancient asteroid more than 52 million miles from Earth is doing really well navigating its target, so well, its navigation team knows down to a meter where OSIRIS-REx is heading. That's better than what your smart phone can do for you on Earth.

OSIRIS-REx launched from Kennedy Space Center in 2016 and caught up to the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid late last year. Since its arrival mission scientists have already learned a lot about Bennu, which was selected because it contained water and other life-supporting chemical compounds. The spacecraft will collect a sample from Bennu next year and return it to Earth in 2022.

On Tuesday, members of the mission team detailed some findings by OSIRIS-REx made and missions successes in the first three months at Bennu.

Originally, the team was looking for a 82-foot radius area with few boulders or "hazards" to allow for OSIRIS-REx to collect a sample from but they now knows that type of area doesn’t exist on Bennu. The asteroid is more rugged and rocky than estimated.

However, the spacecraft's navigation is up for the challenge to collect from a smaller surface area.

"We feel confident that our teams and our systems are up to the task to collecting from a much smaller area," said Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager, with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

When OSIRIS-REx first began orbiting the asteroid it transitioned from navigating by the star in the background of Bennu to using landmarks on the asteroid’s surface. It's the smallest object ever orbited by a spacecraft, according to NASA.

OSIRIS-REx flight navigator with KinetX, Coralie Adam said the spacecraft has demonstrated navigation down to the meter "better than your smart phone" orbiting less than a mile from the surface.

"The navigation performance has been exquisite," Burns said, adding this will make the sample collection by the spacecraft's arm, Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism -- known as TAGSAM-- go flawlessly.

"Like throwing a dart at the board, we’re going to try and hit the center of the bulls’s-eye," Burns said.

Bennu also threw another literal curve ball at the science team.

Mission principal investigator Dante Lauretta, with the University of Arizona, said images from the spacecraft show Bennu is frequently ejecting particles from its surface.

"We have certainly never seen anything like this from a spacecraft before," Lauretta said of other asteroid spacecraft, including Japan's Hayabusa missions. "None of those mission have ever seen particle ejection."

Some of the material spewed out leaves the asteroid completely while other particles remain creating satellites of Bennu.

What that means, said University of Central Florida physics professor Humberto Campins, is that Bennu is an active asteroid not an inert body. Campins is on the spacecraft's imaging team, helping to search for the best site for a sample collection, and has been researching active asteroids for many years.

“We do not know yet how the particles are being released from the surface, but they pose a whole new set of questions," Campins said. "This is what science is about – inquiry and discovery."

To understand the driving forces behind this action, the spacecraft's navigation team members are tracking ejected material image by image to track the path of the particles, Adam said.

"Bennu is really teasing us with this," Lauretta said. "Every time we think we know what's going on we go back to the drawing board."

This story will be updated.

