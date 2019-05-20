SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 60 Starlink internet satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at SLC-40 in Cape Canaveral ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX is targeting Thursday, May 23, for launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - After winds and a software update caused two launch attempts to scrub last week, SpaceX officials said they are targeting Thursday to launch 60 internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX's new 90-minute launch window from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40 is slated for Thursday after 10:30 p.m.

The 60 Starlink satellites jam-packed inside the Falcon 9 rocket's nose cone, or fairings, make up the heaviest payload ever for a SpaceX rocket, weighing almost 19 tons, according to CEO Elon Musk.

The satellites are the first round in a much larger constellation of thousands of spacecraft that will eventually provide affordable high-speed internet around the world, according to Musk.

Last week, SpaceX called off liftoff shortly before separate attempts on Wednesday and Thursday.

About two hours before the launch window opened Thursday, SpaceX officials delayed the launch to update satellite software and "triple-check everything." Wednesday's Falcon 9 launch was scrubbed due to excess upper level winds.

Weather should not be an issue Thursday night. Air Force weather officials are predicting an 90 percent chance of favorable launch weather. The primary weather concern is liftoff winds. However, upper-level winds, responsible for one of last week's delays, are not included in the 45th Weather Squadron forecast.

The Falcon 9 will look a little toasty even before launch, because this will be the third launch for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, according to the company. The rocket hardware was flown in September 2018 and again in January.

SpaceX will also attempt to recover the flight-proven booster after Thursday's launch. The booster will touch down on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

Musk said in a call with reporters last week that as the satellites begin deploying about one hour after launch it may look a little different than previous spacecraft deployment.

As the 60 satellites slowly leave the rocket, it will look like "spreading a deck of cards on a table," Musk said. There is expected to be some contact between the spacecraft but they are designed to handle it, he said.

Musk said the first round of Starlink satellites will be a learning process for SpaceX. Deploying dozens of spacecraft is risky for the satellites.

Within two to three hours after deployment SpaceX will know if the satellites survived.

This launch is just the beginning for Starlink. Musk said in a call with reporters Wednesday he can see 1,000 to 2,000 satellites launching a year. He said eventually SpaceX satellites would total more than all other spacecraft in low-Earth orbit.

