ULA Atlas V launch to mark 2nd Cape Canaveral liftoff this week

A ULA Atlas V rocket with the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Systems Center rolls to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. (Photo credit: United Launch Alliance)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The 45th Space Wing at Cape Canaveral is ready to support its second rocket launch in three days Thursday as a United Launch Alliance Atlas V sends up a satellite for the U.S. Air Force designed to provide secure communications with U.S. troops around the world.

The Space Coast was treated to a sunset launch Tuesday when a SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off with Israeli company Spacecom's satellite. Launch watchers will see a pre-dawn liftoff Tuesday as ULA launches Atlas V carrying a fifth advanced high-frequency satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center at Launch Complex 41.

Air Force weather officials are predictng an 80% chance of good weather for the launch window. The primary concern will be cloud cover. However, if the launch delays to Friday, weather conditions improve to 90%, according to the Air Force 45th Weather Squadron.

The Air Force 45th Space Wing, which oversees the Eastern Range, faces a quick turn around between SpaceX and ULA launches on neighboring launch pads.

The commander of the 45th Space Wing, Brig. Gen. Doug Schiess, said his team is up for the challenge.

"We're looking forward to it," Schiess said Monday on a call with reporters. "Really excited to be able to show that capability."

Schiess said the Eastern Range could eventually see more than 48 launches a year.

"We would like to get to the point where we could launch within 24 hours," Schiess said.

ULA's payload, AEHF-5, is the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency series for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The AEHF satellites provide critical and secure communication support for U.S. troops on the ground.

Lockheed Martin’s AEHF program manager Mike Cacheiro said the $1.1 billion satellite has the abilities to detect and block any technology that may be jamming communications between war fighters and command.

“It's critical that we were able to block out those jammers. And they can be as simple as a radio with an antenna from Radio Shack to a complex jamming antenna, which … many nations of concern have and so you just have to be able to communicate through any type of environment,” Cacheiro said.

Atlas V rockets launched the first four AEHF satellites from 2010 to 2018 and will launch a sixth satellite in March 2020.

Thursday's launch will mark the ninth this year from Florida.

Check back for updates. Launch dates and times are subject to change.

