ULA set to launch Air Force missile-warning satellite Thursday

The U.S. Air Force's Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Flight-4 satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, completed encapsulation on January 9, 2018.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A U.S. Air Force satellite designed to detect missiles will launch Thursday on board a United Launch Alliance rocket, marking the first ULA launch from the Space Coast this year.

The Space Based Infrared System, or SBIRS, GEO Flight 4 satellite was processed at Astrotech Space Operations facility, in Titusville, where it arrived Oct. 31 from California. The satellite joins three others in assisting Air Force missile-defense efforts.

The satellite is scheduled to launch Thursday during a 40-minute window that opens at 7:52 p.m. Air Force weather officials are predicting good conditions with an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.

Watch the countdown and launch live at ClickOrlando.com/space on Thursday.

What to know

Rocket: U:A Atlas V 411 configuration

What: Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 satellite for the U.S. Air Force

When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

Launch window: The 40-minute launch window opens at 7:52 p.m.

Weather: 80 percent go for launch

Launch pad: Space Launch Complex 41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Sonic boom: No

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.