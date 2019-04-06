Veteran astronauts make history again

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two veteran NASA astronauts will go down in history once again as they are inducted Saturday into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

James Buchli and Janet Kavandi are being honored for their demonstration of outstanding accomplishments to further NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.

Buchli and Kavandi make up the 18th class of space shuttle astronauts to be inducted into the Hall of Fame bringing the total number of astronauts in this prestigious society to 99, according to a media release.

The public ceremony is taking place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in the Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction.

At 11 a.m., space shuttle astronauts James Buchli and Janet Kavandi will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame!



Included with admission, this event will take place in Space Shuttle Atlantis. Can't make it? We'll be streaming live on Facebook! https://t.co/XJdn2EZCtQ pic.twitter.com/I7cKeKW3AS — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) April 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.