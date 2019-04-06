Space News

Veteran astronauts make history again

James Buchli, Janet Kavandi, inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two veteran NASA astronauts will go down in history once again as they are inducted Saturday into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

James Buchli and Janet Kavandi are being honored for their demonstration of outstanding accomplishments to further NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.

More News Headlines

Buchli and Kavandi make up the 18th class of space shuttle astronauts to be inducted into the Hall of Fame bringing the total number of astronauts in this prestigious society to 99, according to a media release. 

The public ceremony is taking place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in the Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.