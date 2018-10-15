Weather looks good for late-night Atlas V launch Wednesday

A ULA Atlas V rocket with the AEHF-4 mission for the U.S. Air Force rolls from the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Photo credit: United Launch Alliance)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The most powerful version of United Launch Alliance's workhorse rocket is scheduled to launch a U.S. Air Force satellite overnight Wednesday from Cape Canaveral.

The 551 configuration of the Atlas V rocket produces 2.6 million pounds of thrust and includes five strap-on, solid rocket motors. It's the same configuration that launched NASA spacecraft to Pluto and Jupiter.

Weather conditions will not be a major concern for the two-hour window open at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Air Force weather officials say there is a 20 percent chance of a weather delay. If the launch scrubs to Thursday, conditions worsen slightly to 40 percent.

Crews rolled the rocket out to Space Launch Complex 41 on Monday ahead of the liftoff.

Onboard the powerful Atlas V is the Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency 4 satellite, known as AEHF-4. It's part of a $15 billion, six-satellite network designed to improve communications for military in the U.S., as well as Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Wednesday's launch is the fourth in the satellite constellation.

The (AEHF) system "provides vastly improved global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea and air platforms," according to officials with the satellite builder Lockheed Martin.

This will mark the final ULA launch this year on the east coast. The company plans to launch a Delta IV Heavy from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in December carrying a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.