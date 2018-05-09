Weather looks good for Thursday launch of upgraded Falcon 9

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Cape Canaveral on Monday, April 2, 2018 carring supplies to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Weather forecasts are in favor of SpaceX's plans to launch its new upgraded Falcon 9 rocket Thursday afternoon with a communication satellite.

The more powerful Falcon 9, known as Block 5, is on tap to launch Thursday from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A with a satellite for the Bangladesh Communications Satellite Company. The almost two-hour launch window opens at 4:12 p.m.

After launch, SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9's first stage booster on a droneship called "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 45th Weather Squadron released the forecast on Thursday predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable weather during the launch window.

The primary concern on launch day is thick cloud layers, according to Air Force weather officials.

If liftoff delays to Friday, those thick cloud conditions increase the chance of a weather violation from to 40 percent.



The nearly 8,000-pound satellite, known as Bangabandhu-1, is designed to have a lifespan of 18 years and will deliver communications services to Asia.

This launch marks a milestone for SpaceX, as the Block 5 Falcon 9 is the same design that will launch NASA's commercial crew astronauts to the International Space Station as soon as next year.

The new version of SpaceX’s workhorse rocket has been in development for more than 10 years to replaced the previous Block 4 boosters.

Block 4 boosters could fly twice before major repairs were needed, according to SpaceX. The company wants to fly the Block 5 boosters up to 10 times before bringing them in for major refurbishment, helping SpaceX bring down the time between flights.

The improved Falcon 9 first stages will be ready to launch again only 48 hours after recovery.

