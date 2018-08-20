Teen with special needs finds voice -- and Instagram fame -- through art

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, Instagram models. There's a new star in town. And she's redefining what you think you know about art.

Sevy Marie Eicher is a 14-year-old artist living in Texas. She was adopted into the Eicher family when she was 12 from Bulgaria. What makes her even more special -- she's a non-verbal teen with Down syndrome. Her family said because of that, before she became a part of their family, she had a rough start to life in institutions.

But now, everything has changed.

Her mom, Lisa Eicher, said they discovered Sevy's gift because she always loved to draw. Eicher said Sevy would be drawing while Eicher wrote. Sevy initially had trouble bonding with her family, but they found her art gave her an outlet and gave her a voice, and allowed them to come together to create the family bonds they needed.

So they decided to take her art one step further. They got her painting supplies and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sevy has launched her own online art gallery, has thousands of Instagram followers and has shipped her artwork to customers and art enthusiasts around the world. Right now, each piece is an original, there are no prints.

You can learn more about Sevy's art by clicking here.

