Spectators from around globe left disappointed by SpaceX scrub

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Wednesday night's scrub of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket left a lot of specators disappointed, but many said they understood the reasons.

SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk, tweeted that high upper-level winds were too dangerous to launch the rocket, which is one of the most powerful since the space shuttles.

Thousands gathered at Jetty Park on Wednesday to watch the rocket take off, including Jurgen Ruf, who was on vacation from Michigan.

"It is disappointing," he said. "We’ve been sitting here since 10 o’clock this morning waiting for liftoff."

Neal McHaffie and his family were visiting from Scotland.

"It is what it is. We'll be back tomorrow. I don't know," he said.

Jetty Park, like many of the other venues often visited to watch launches, was at capacity three hours before the launch window opened.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitors Center, Playalinda Beach and parking along State Road 528 also filled up very quickly ahead of Wednesday's launch.

Many at Jetty Park said they would be back Thursday, when the launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. and lasts until 8:31 p.m.



