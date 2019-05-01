Spooky Empire won't be coming to Orlando this October

ORLANDO, Fla. - Horror fans, try not to fright.

The Spooky Empire October convention won't be held in Orlando this year. Instead, the Halloween weekend event will be moving to Tampa.

Festival organizers said they were unable to find a space in Orlando that would be large enough to host the growing "dark side of Comic-Con."

"For the last 16 years, Florida has always been home to the convention, so Tampa allows us to stay true to our roots while also remaining close to home for 2019," officials said in a news release.

Last year's event, which was held at Caribe Royale Orlando, featured Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson, stars from "The X-Files" and other cult horror classics signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Headliners for this year's event have not yet been announced. It's scheduled to kick off Oct. 31 and go through Nov. 3 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Organizers said they plan to post more details on SpookyEmpire.com as the event approaches.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.