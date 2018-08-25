SRO replaces bike after girl's stolen from elementary school

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - A school resource officer replaced a girl’s bike after it was stolen from Ocean Breeze Elementary School on Thursday.

The Indian Harbour Beach Police Department said officers checked everywhere and were unable to find the stolen bike.

Not only did the SRO find a replacement bike for the girl, a helmet was fitted from Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization and Bob’s Bicycle Shop donated a bike lock to keep the new bike safe.

