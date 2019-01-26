Star UCF quarterback recovers after surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of Central Florida star quarterback McKenzie Milton posted on Twitter on Friday that the football standout is done with surgery.

Milton has a long road back in recovering from a scary leg injury he suffered Nov. 23 against South Florida, but a video that surfaced on Instagram earlier this month shows that Milton is at least on that road.

While scrambling for a first down against South Florida in the team's regular-season finale, Milton suffered nerve damage and a dislocated knee on his right leg. He spent more than a week in the hospital and had four surgeries prior to this most recent operation.

The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, who finished sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, has one more year of eligibility left, but the injury has put his status for the 2019 season in doubt.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack helped lead Central Florida to a win against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game and an appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, where the Knights lost to LSU.

