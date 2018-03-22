Stolen vehicle splits in half after driver crashes into pole, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole with enough force to split the car into two pieces, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving the stolen 2010 Kia Soul on Orange Blossom Trial and Landstreet Road at 12:50 a.m. Thursday when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a pole.

More News Headlines

The stolen vehicle was split in two pieces as a result of the crash, authorities said. None of the three males in the car were wearing seat belts, causing the two passengers to be ejected, according to the crash report.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, and 17-year-old Darrin Grant died as a result of the crash, officials said. Traynard Poiter, 19, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

A spokesman from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies saw and followed the stolen vehicle in Osceola County before the crash, but they did not initiate a pursuit.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.