Student arrested after fight at Orange County middle school, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools said a fight between two students Thursday afternoon at Lakeview Middle School was under control in minutes. But that didn't stop students from seeing what happened on campus.

"I think it's really sad that people go to that point to hurt others," said a seventh grader too nervous to go back to school.

The student said the fight happened so quickly in the hallway that at first, she didn't know what was going on.

"She had him in a headlock with a knife to the throat and he had blood dripping down him, and it was on the floor and then the cops came," she said.

Officers would not go into details, but sent an automated message to all parents explaining that it was an isolated incident between two students.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Orange County Public Schools said it is doing all it can to protect its students and staff in light of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We want our community to know our schools are as safe as we can possibly make them," Orange County Public Schools said.

The student who brought the knife to school was arrested and will be charged with aggravated battery.

