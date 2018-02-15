Boy brings fake gun to school day after mass shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a South Florida high school, a student at Lake Nona High School brought a replica gun to school in his backpack, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said OPD school resource officers on campus received a tip at 7:10 a.m. Thursday that a student had what appeared to be a gun in his backpack.

When the student was located, officers found a black CO2 BB gun, 24 CO2 cylinders, ammunition and a pocket knife, according to a news release.

The sophomore student was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school campus. His name has not been released to the media.

Lake Nona High School assistant principal Adele Salazar said in a message to the campus community that another student saw the boy on the bus with what appeared to be a gun and alerted staff.

"We understand students may have different reactions to the tragedy in South Florida. Please know that counselors are available for any student who may need to talk to someone," Salazar said.

Police officials said Thursday's incident highlights the importance of the see something, say something campaign.

"Someone saw something, and spoke up, and school administration and OPD officers were able to act swiftly to ensure the safety of students on campus," police officials said in a news release.

Students can report suspicious behavior or concerns about school safety by calling the SpeakOut Hotline at 800-423-TIPS, through the P3Tips App or at www.speakouthotline.org.

