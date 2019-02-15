SunRail passengers return to station to find cars vandalized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Vandals targeted vehicles in the Sand Lake SunRail parking lot.

Passengers like Don-Ellen Ray and Jim Deshazo walked to their vehicles Friday morning after getting off the SunRail, only to find them damaged.

"When I had gotten off the train this morning and went to my car at the Sand Lake SunRail station, I had two flat tires and a big slash down the side of my car," Ray said.

Deshazo had help filling his tires with air before going into work. He's been a SunRail customer for a few months and enjoys it.

However, Friday morning's incident may alter his future membership.

"I'm not ready to give up now, but if it were to happen again, I would think I would consider going back to driving," Deshazo said.

Passengers believe it happened sometime during the night.

The station's ambassador arrived at work around 6 a.m. and began hearing the complaints, which she forwarded to customer service.

"She indicated that there weren't any cameras in the parking lot and unfortunately, they weren't responsible and owners of the lot," Ray said.

The Florida Department of Transportation monitors SunRail and its platform. Cameras are located near the platform, but not in the parking lot.

"I think this is a weak link in their delivery system. If they were able to provide some kind of security or safety, I think their business would increase," Deshazo said.

The Sand Lake SunRail location falls in unincorporated Orange County.

A representative with the county is looking into who may be able to get answers when it comes to potentially installing cameras in the parking lot.

A representative with FDOT said they will work with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to find out if their help is needed when it comes to looking at their cameras.

From there, they may look at how they could help make passengers feel safer in parking lots like Sand Lake's.



