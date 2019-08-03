SunRail train hits car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train hit a car in Orange County around 9:15 p.m. on Friday night.

The crash happened in the area of Oak Ridge Road and Orange Avenue.

The driver of a 2019 Ford said he is from out of state and his car got stuck on the tracks, according to investigators

Investigators said the man was able to exit his car before the train hit the Ford.

Troopers continue to investigate the scene.

There is no report of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



