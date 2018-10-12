Bicyclist hit by SunRail train in Winter Park, Winter Park police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train hit a bicyclist crossing the tracks in Winter Park Friday afternoon, according to police.

Winter Park police said the man riding the bike attempted to beat the commuter train and was hit just before 4 p.m. at Fairbanks Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The rider was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The rest of the southbound SunRail train's trip was canceled, according to Florida Department of Transportation, which oversees SunRail. One other trained was delayed due to the crash, officials said.

FDOT communications manager Steve Olson said 77 passengers and two crew were onboard the train at the time of the crash, none were injured.

SunRail is putting another train in service sending it from DeBary to help with delays. That train will turn northbound at Winter Park Station. The train involved in the crash has been cleared and will drop off passengers at Florida Hospital station and another train will pick them up, according to FDOT.

"There is heavy police presence in the area due to an accident involving a train," Winter Park police said in a tweet. "Traffic along these routes will be temporarily suspended."

Police asked drivers to avoid the area of Fairbanks Avenue between Denning Drive and New York Avenue.

The delay affected riders traveling between Lynx Central station and Poinciana.

