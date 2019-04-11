Video shows dramatic crash involving SunRail train, SUV in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department has released video of the SunRail train-SUV collision from Wednesday.

The train hit the SUV around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 4 and Colonial Drive, according to police.

The video appears to show the SUV go under the warning guards as the gates lower.

Please obey all traffic laws, especially when approaching railroad crossings. Trying to cross when a train approaches is extremely dangerous. Exercise patience and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/OzvO0WJFBV — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 11, 2019

The driver sits in front of the tracks for about 14 seconds before attempting to cross them, the video shows.

During the attempt to cross, the train crashes into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Department of Transportation said a southbound train was stopped for about 90 minutes.

Eighty-two passengers were on the train.

Witnesses said a nurse on the train rushed to the SUV to help out the driver.

"What was that like, seeing all of the people rush in to save the woman? Well, you know, it makes you feel good when you see all those people trying to help," one witness said.

FDOT officials said the crash caused delays to the system.

About 90 minutes after the crash all of the SunRail trains were back on the move.

"We heard the loud boom, boom. Looked out the window immediately," Cobb Jones said, describing when he looked down at the incident from his office.

The name of the SUV driver has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

