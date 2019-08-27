Suspect accused of shooting man near Orlando airport arrested in Miami

Blaire Wilson, 26, left, is accused of shooting and killing Justin Harper, 26, on Aug. 24, 2019. (Image: OPD/ Harper family courtesy)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police detectives said the man accused of fatally shooting an employee working at Enterprise Rental near the Orlando International Airport has been arrested.

Police said Blaire Wilson, 26, was arrested at the Miami International Airport by the Orlando police fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Wilson is accused of shooting Justin Harper, 26, Saturday evening at an Enterprise car rental storage lot on Hangar Boulevard where the victim worked. He later died from his injuries.

Information about what happened leading up to Harper's death has not been released. Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon told News 6 Monday that an arrest in the case would happen soon.

"Homicide has worked tirelessly to solve this case," Orlando police said in a statement. "With great effort they identified Blaire Wilson as the suspect. "

Wilson is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

The victim's mother said her son graduated from East River High School in East Orange County and was always helping people.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover Harper's funeral expenses.

Harper's death marks the 18th homicide of 2019, according to Orlando police.

