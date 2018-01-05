Suspect charged after accomplice killed during home invasion, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man whose accomplice was fatally shot as the duo was breaking into an Orlando home has been arrested on a felony murder charge, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Luismil Hernandez, 18, and Gerald Anderson, 18, broke into a home on Murcott Circle late Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner, 70-year-old Juan Jose Caraballo, shot at the men, who returned fire, according to the report.

Authorities said Anderson was fatally shot and Hernandez fled the scene through a back door. He was arrested Friday on charges of armed burglary and first-degree felony murder.

Caraballo, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.