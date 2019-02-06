Man uses spark plug to shatter jewelry case, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs help tracking down the man who it said used a spark plug to shatter a glass case at the Kay Jewelers store inside the Florida Mall. Deputies say he stole four pairs of diamond earrings worth $13,996.

The manager told deputies he heard a loud popping sound while assisting a customer on Jan 31 around 7:15 p.m. He saw a man standing in front of the broken glass, and the man had a spark plug in his pocket, sheriff's officials said.

Three glass panels damaged during the burglary are valued at approximately $9,000.

Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for the whereabouts of this man or details about the crime. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

