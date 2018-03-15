Suspect who was punched by cop accused of battery on pregnant woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Titusville man, who was previously at the center of controversy when a social media video showed him being punched by an officer while handcuffed, has been arrested again.

Amari Hair was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, grand theft and multiple felony drug possession charges Wednesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Back in December, a social media video showed Hair being punched by Titusville Detective Joshua Bernd in what Chief John Lau called a "distractor strike," delivered when Hair began reaching down his pants despite being cuffed.

The video prompted a strong response from the community, with many calling for a citizens review board to look over all cases when police need to use force. Others said that law enforcement officers should not be afraid to use force when necessary.

Because of Hair's extensive criminal history and the detective's familiarity with him from previous encounters, "the officers feared he had a weapon," Lau said when the officer was cleared just two weeks ago.

"Aggravated Battery on a pregnant woman is sickening", said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson in a release. "Our community should be relieved that this suspect is off our streets, especially considering his history of violence and drugs."

Police said Hair had fentanyl in his possession during a previous arrest. The drug was responsible for 12 deaths in Titusville last year, according to police.

Hair was arrested and is being held at the Brevard County Detention Center on no bond status.

