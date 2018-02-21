'Suspicious death' investigated after shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said they are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 7700 block of Toledo Street near Goldenrod Road in Orlando Tuesday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home after a dispatcher received a call about gunshots heard in the area.

Deputies said they arrived to the home to find a man in his 20s on the front porch, shot.

The victim, who deputies believe lived in the home, was pronounced dead after first responders' attempts at reviving him failed.

Sheriff's Office officials said a car was seen fleeing the area, but there was no description. There was also no information on a suspect.

A helicopter checked in a wooded area behind the home to look for other victims, but the shooting appears isolated, deputies said.

Officials said a handgun was found at the scene and the incident is being investigated as a "suspicious death," not a homicide.

