TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Thursday morning near Titusville, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. after an unidentified person was found dead in a home on Kirby Drive, just north of Titusville.

No information has been released on the person's identity or the cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.