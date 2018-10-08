Lockdown lifted at Cocoa High School after report of 'suspicious incident'

COCOA, Fla. - A suspicious incident at Cocoa High School prompted a lockdown on campus, although officials said there was no active threat, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

The lockdown was reported shortly before noon on Monday and lifted around 12:45 p.m, police said.

Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said the department received a phone call regarding a threat to the school.

Officials said there is no active threat at the school and everyone on campus is safe.

The lockdown was put in place as a precaution.

Authorities said they were conducting a follow-up investigation after the lockdown was lifted and patrol units were continuing to monitor the area as a precaution.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Patrol units are currently at Cocoa High School working a suspicious incident. The school is in lockdown until it can be cleared. There is no active threat and everyone at the school is OK. — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) October 8, 2018

