Suspicious incident in Eatonville leaves 1 dead, person of interest detained, police say

EATONVILLE, Fla. - A "suspicious incident" in Eatonville Saturday morning has left one person dead, according to officials from the Eatonville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers said they received a call about the suspicious incident around 4 a.m. about a home on Deacon Jones Boulevard. When they responded, officers found a deceased body, according to officials. The suspected cause of death is unclear.

Police said they have a person of interest detained and that there is no threat to the Eatonville community at this time.

If this death is ruled a homicide, it will be the second in a year after the death of Cindy Jackson in 2017.

Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole said that his heart goes out to the families involved.

"This is a sad day in our community," Cole said.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

