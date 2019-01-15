SUV strikes boy playing basketball in Deltona hit-and-run crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A boy was injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV in a Deltona neighborhood, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The driver who struck the boy left the scene, and deputies are searching for them.

According to the crash report, the boy was playing basketball in his driveway on Windsor Heights Street when he chased his basketball into the roadway into the path of an oncoming SUV. The driver swerved off the road into the grass. The boy's arm was broken when he was hit, according to the report.

A witness shared surveillance video of the incident with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are searching for the driver and the SUV.

