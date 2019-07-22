Swedish man travels to Florida to meet underage girl, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 44-year-old Swedish man flew overseas to meet and have sex with an underage Florida girl, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said a concerned witness at a Comfort Suites alerted authorities that guest Joaquin Rustan Nabi Olsson appeared to be romantically involved with the child. When police interviewed Olsson on Saturday, they said he admitting to having sex with the girl four times the day before.

Olsson told detectives he met the girl online and spoke with her through Instagram, text messaging and FaceTime before flying from Sweden to Florida in March, according to the report. Police said the two hung out at malls and in Olsson's hotel room during that visit but did not have sex.

Olsson flew back to Florida in May to meet with the girl again and has remained in the country since then, according to the affidavit. He knew the girl's age and that it was against the law to have a sexual relationship with her, but he decided to risk it because the two were in love, the report said.

Police said used condoms and stained towels were found in the hotel room.

When the victim was questioned, she said she was not threatened or forced to have sex with the suspect, according to authorities.

Olsson was arrested on charges of traveling to meet a minor using a computer device and lewd and lascivious battery.

