Talkers

Asymmetrical jeans: What the Fashion is going on?

Neiman Marcus selling pair of jeans for $462

neimanmarcus.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - You've seen skinny jeans and mom jeans, but the latest fashion trend may have you doing a double-take.

Asymmetrical jeans, with one pant leg different than the other, are apparently becoming a thing.

And Neiman Marcus is selling the jeans for $462 a pair.

We're not sure what to make of them, but here's what Twitter is saying about asymmetrical jeans.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.