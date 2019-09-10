Asymmetrical jeans: What the Fashion is going on?

ORLANDO, Fla. - You've seen skinny jeans and mom jeans, but the latest fashion trend may have you doing a double-take.
Asymmetrical jeans, with one pant leg different than the other, are apparently becoming a thing.
And Neiman Marcus is selling the jeans for $462 a pair.
We're not sure what to make of them, but here's what Twitter is saying about asymmetrical jeans.
Umm, it's a No from me.... 😐😑 #AsymmetricalJeans https://t.co/FPP3AyvmI2 — Gjeometry (@Gjeometry) January 15, 2019
£294 for the abomination that is #asymmetricaljeans 😱 pic.twitter.com/mbYzVBb2ty — Susan Barnard (@mrssbarnard) February 3, 2019
I'm not totally against this... but I feel like I am alone. Would you wear these #AsymmetricalJeans https://t.co/1vE7JOaU7f pic.twitter.com/Tn49gvcK0h — Megan Gilliland (@MeganReports) January 16, 2019
No. And they're $462. https://t.co/c7uJJHZwgY — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) September 9, 2019
