Asymmetrical jeans: What the Fashion is going on?

ORLANDO, Fla. - You've seen skinny jeans and mom jeans, but the latest fashion trend may have you doing a double-take.

Asymmetrical jeans, with one pant leg different than the other, are apparently becoming a thing.

And Neiman Marcus is selling the jeans for $462 a pair.

We're not sure what to make of them, but here's what Twitter is saying about asymmetrical jeans.

I'm not totally against this... but I feel like I am alone. Would you wear these #AsymmetricalJeans https://t.co/1vE7JOaU7f pic.twitter.com/Tn49gvcK0h — Megan Gilliland (@MeganReports) January 16, 2019

