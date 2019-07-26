Talkers

This 'child-free millennials' rant inspired by Disney pretzel will make you cringe so hard

Grab some popcorn and settle in!

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group
Getty Images

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (MN Chan/Getty Images).

Disney World can be truly magical.

Unless you’re the mother of a 3-year-old who just missed out on a Mickey pretzel.

It’s hard to tell who was more upset: the mom or the toddler. (Was the boy even that sad?) The mother said this incident -- we'll fill you in soon -- "made him cry," but the tears seem to be coming from another direction.

Twitter user @JenKatWrites uncovered this post just last week, and it appears to be taken from Facebook. The original poster supposedly wrote it in September.

 

Is it real? We hope not. Is it satire? Got to hope so, but it’s pretty unhinged either way.

Regardless, we love the Twitter reactions that followed.

We’ll blur out some key details and foul language from this poster, who really struggles with her indoor voice -- are the caps necessary, or is her caps lock button stuck? -- when addressing the topic of “childless [people]” and how they’re "ruining" Disney for children everywhere.

(Who’s ruining what for who?)

Anyway.

You can click or tap here to view the original post. You’ll just want to be aware that this is unedited, so again, language.

Here are some funny Twitter responses that we enjoyed particularly.

Or we could just ban these childless people.

(Kidding!)

Sounded like a pretty logical solution though.

At last check, the post had been retweeted more than 14,000 times with more than 60,000 likes. Grab some popcorn and settle in, because we could have added Twitter reactions to this story all day.

h/t Scary Mommy

