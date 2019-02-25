Are you getting the most out of your Disney FastPass?

When you visit a Disney theme park, you are greeted with magic and wonder. You feel like a kid again no matter your age. But as you stroll through the park, you are greeted by something that isn’t so magical: Lines.

Depending on when you visit, these lines can be massive and daunting.

But many lines have become a thing of the past for most guests, thanks to the FastPass+. This has allowed families to save a spot in line and come back at a designated time, allowing for quick access onto a ride that might have required a two-hour commitment.

We’re sure most of you already know how the FastPass works, however, for some first-time park goers, this can be something new and unheard of. How do I get one? Then what do I do? Do FastPasses come with my ticket automatically? We'll answer these questions for you.

Guests staying at a Disney Resort are able to make their FastPass reservations 60 days prior to arriving. Guests not staying on property can make their selecions 30 days prior. Guests are allowed to create three FastPasses per day, then after those are used, people can continue to make single FastPass selections for the remainder of that day.

So, for anyone wondering: What does this mean for me, or my next trip? We'll lay it out in terms you can understand.

In order to make these FastPass selections, you will need either your smartphone with the My Disney Experience app on it or you will have to visit the FP+ kiosks located in each park.

Those are the basics, now let's take a look at some important things to remember when making your FastPass selections. If you are unsure what to choose, consider FastPassing the rides below. These are some of the first-picked attractions by guests, which means their availability will be very limited.

Now, a secret that may end up saving you during your trip is that Disney holds onto a handful of FastPasses for some of the busiest rides and waits to release them at a specific time during the day in order for others to get a chance to snag one, according to Disney insiders. Check your My Disney Experience app throughout the day, and rides that no longer had FastPasses available are known to open up randomly.

To make the most of your day, modify your FastPasses. This allows you to change the time of the pass and move it closer to the current time without having to wait. This means you can visit more attractions without having to wait, allowing you to make the most of your vacation.



