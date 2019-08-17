Tapy Bar shooting leaves one man dead

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One man is dead after a fight turned deadly at a Winter Park bar.

Orange County deputies said the fight escalated into a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. at Tapy Bar. The bar is located in Winter Park on Aloma Avenue.

The gunfire went off after the two men in their 30s got into an altercation, deputies say.

One man was pronounced dead on scene. The other man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said all parties are accounted for.

This is a developing story, check back on Clickorlando.com for new details.

