Tavares armed robbery ends after pursuit into Orange County, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tavares police said an armed robbery at a cellphone store ended when one of the suspects shot himself and two others were arrested following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agency officers in Lake and Orange counties.

Police said several armed individuals forced their way into the store and stole multiple items before fleeing. A Lake County Sheriff's Office lieutenant spotted the suspect's vehicle and began pursuit, according to Tavares police.

Multiple police and Sheriff's Office vehicles began following the suspects, who entered Orange County jurisdiction. The Orange County Sheriff's Office were on the scene when the suspects bailed from their car near Silver Star and Hiawassee roads.

Police said two suspects were detained after K-9 units tracked them down and a third died after shooting himself.

The investigation is active and detectives are en route to the scene, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.