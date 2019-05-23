Tavares High volleyball coach accused of possessing child porn

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Tavares High School volleyball coach was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said they received a tip that a device at Darrin Williams' Mount Dora home was accessing suspected child pornography. A search warrant was executed on Williams' devices and agents found child pornography on them, the news release said.

Agents said they plan to conduct further analysis on Williams' devices.

The victims are not believed to be related to Williams' private coaching or his coaching at the school.

Williams, 53, was arrested on five counts of child pornography possession. He's being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call FDLE's Orlando office at 407-245-0888.

Lake County Public Schools released a statement about the arrest.

"Mr. Williams has been with us since 2014 as a lay coach. He is not a teacher. We will cooperate fully with investigators in any way needed," the statement read.

