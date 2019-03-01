Deputies: Teen who killed mom near Winter Park 'fantasized' about murder

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An 18-year-old confessed to stabbing his mother to death in their home near Winter Park, said the attack was unprovoked and that he "fantasized" about committing murder in the past, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Michael King was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his 65-year-old mother, Nancy Ann Noone.

Deputies said Noone was discovered dead Wednesday night at a home in the 600 block of Cornwall Road near Winter Park High School.

According to the arrest affidavit, King said there was no conflict prior to the attack in which he stabbed his mother and cut her throat.

Michael King, 18.

A former friend said King attended Winter Park High School but transferred to Aloma Charter High School.

Andrew Atallah said King has a twin sister and was "pretty much normal" until his junior year.

"In the middle of junior year he stopped talking to people and he started skipping school for like weeks and that's when it started happening," Atallah said.

The friend said King argued with Noone in the past, but the friend never witnessed anything unusual.

"The mom is really nice, I liked her. I (have) been to his house, I've slept over a few times," Atallah said.

No other details have been released by authorities.

The victim in the homicide on Cornwall Rd has been identified as 65-year-old Nancy Ann Noone.

The suspect is her son, Michael King, 18.



