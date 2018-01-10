Teen found dead in Orange County home under suspicious circumstances

ORLANDO, Fla. - The death of a 17-year-old who was found dead Tuesday inside his Orange County home has been ruled suspicious, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Justin Machado was found dead by a relative on Lynchburg Court, located between I-4 and the Turnpike in Orlando.

Machado was pronounced dead at the scene, and deputies have launched a homicide investigation.

No other details about his death have been released.

Anyone who was in contact with Machado after school hours or saw anything suspicious around the Lynchburg Court residence is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.