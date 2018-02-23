Teen found fatally shot after reports of burglary, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a 17-year-old was found fatally shot in the 1500 block of Echo Lake Court Thursday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Avalon Lakes subdivision after reports of a burglary and gunfire.

Deputies said they arrived to find the victim, only identified as a 17-year-old Hispanic male, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

