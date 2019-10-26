Teen girl arrested in connection with stabbing, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with two stabbings at Dewey Boster Park on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after two other juveniles were stabbed in a prearranged fight that was set up on social media due to an ongoing conflict at University High School, deputies said.

Adults also participated in the fight, according to deputies.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were stabbed, with the 15-year-old suffering the most serious injuries, deputies said.

The 15-year-old is still hospitalized but is expected to survive, deputies said.



