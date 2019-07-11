Teen girl shot to death in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night at an Orlando apartment complex, but few other details about her homicide have been released.

The fatal shooting happened in a unit at the Aventura Apartments on Cinderland Parkway.

The teen's name has not been released, but family members said she recently transferred to Evans High School.

Orlando police said no one is being sought in connection to the shooting, but it's not known if anyone has been taken into custody.

A woman who lives at the complex said she was shocked to hear about the news of the shooting.

"Oh, my God, somebody got shot," she said. "Being that my son's room is blocked off, I was really scared."

Several friends and family of the victim are waiting for answers after a deadly shooting at the Aventura Apartments. What they’re telling us about the victim on #News6 at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/SjkyfbU3AX — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 11, 2019

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A woman is found dead after a shooting at the Aventura Apartments off Cinderlane Pkwy in Orlando. We’re live with details and reaction from neighbors on #News6 starting at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/hJzzBo65S6 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 11, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.