Judge orders teen's accused killer, rapist held without bond

The man accused of raping and murdering his 16-year-old girl made a first appearance Wednesday before a judge at the jail in Sumter County, the county where the crime occurred.

Larry Peavy, 35, was extradited from the Lake County Jail, where he refused a first appearance Saturday after his arrest. Peavy was captured Tuesday in Lake County after evading police for nearly three months.

Peavy is accused of raping and murdering Aleaya Jackson on Nov. 5, after her body was found wrapped in sheets in his Bushnell home. Deputies said he took the teen and her friend home. The friend escaped, but told authorities Peavy sexually assaulted her.

Jackson's mother helped capture Peavy. A friend told her Peavy was in town, and she led detectives to the Leesburg Walmart where he was located.

Peavy is charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult, kidnapping in order to facilitate a felony, first-degree murder and sexual assault.

The judge ordered no bond.

