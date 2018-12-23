Teens arrested for Osceola shooting that leaves victim in critical condition

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers have been arrested on attempted murder charges after an altercation escalated into a shooting, according to officials from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Jesus Marquez-Sanchez, 16, and Elias Perez, 17, have been charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting, which occurred on Saturday night in Osceola County.

Officials said Marquez-Sanchez and Perez were part of a group of men who began shooting after an altercation escalated. It's unclear what the altercation was about.

Authorities said that when they arrived at Osceola Pointe Apartments in response to reports of a shooting, they found one victim, Jean Carlos Burgos. Officials said Burgos was involved in the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Jean Carlos Burgos

Deputies said that they later learned there was another victim from the same shooting at a local hospital. That victim's name and condition has not been released.

Deputies called the incident isolated and said that the investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

